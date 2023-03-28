Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-South Korean 58-year-old wheelchair player suspended for doping

A 58-year-old South Korean wheelchair tennis player has been banned for 12 months after he was found to have violated doping rules, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday. A sample taken from Kim Kyu-Seung in November 2021 was found to contain a prohibited substance and Kim "promptly admitted the charge," according to the ITF.

Tennis-Alcaraz dominates Lajovic, Andreescu breezes past Kenin in Miami

Carlos Alcaraz swatted aside Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-0 7-6(5) to keep his title defense on track at the Miami Open on Sunday, as Canadian Bianca Andreescu cruised past American Sofia Kenin in straight sets. Spain's teen phenom won Indian Wells to retake the top ranking last week and kept the momentum going at Hard Rock Stadium as he fired off 26 winners to set up a fourth-round meeting with Australian Open semi-finalist Tommy Paul.

NHL-Sabres' Russian defenseman Lyubushkin to skip Pride Night warm-up

Russian defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin will not take part in the Buffalo Sabres' pre-game warm-up during the team's Pride Night later on Monday due to safety concerns after his birth country's anti-gay laws were amended last December, the NHL team said. NHL Pride Night events have been under an unwelcome spotlight in recent months as a handful of players, and even some teams, have objected to participating for reasons that include religious beliefs and the Russian law.

Triathlon-Drafting detection system to be used at Ibiza world championships

A drafting detection system will be used at the Long Distance World Championships in Ibiza in May to help officials detect riders who are illegally making use of a slipstream, World Triathlon said on Monday. The RaceRanger drafting detection system was tested in four non-drafting events in New Zealand and Australia, with feedback taken on board to make adjustments before it was ready to be used in major competitions.

NBA roundup: Cavs blast Rockets, punch ticket to postseason

Jarrett Allen recorded his 32nd double-double of the season and helped Cleveland stave off the visiting Houston Rockets 108-91 on Sunday, a victory that clinched the Cavaliers' first postseason berth since falling in the 2018 NBA Finals. Allen finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Evan Mobley also recorded three blocks while posting 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Darius Garland paired 17 points with eight assists.

NHL roundup: Bruins knock off Hurricanes for 7th straight win

David Pastrnak scored twice in regulation to eclipse the 50-goal mark before Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk tallied in the shootout, helping the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C. Boston picked up its seventh straight win after Carolina scored twice in the third period to force overtime in a matchup of the NHL's top two teams.

Soccer-Chelsea post 121.3 million pounds loss, blame sanctions on ex-owner Abramovich

Chelsea had an overall net loss of 121.3 million pounds ($148.65 million) for 2021-22 due to "extraordinary expenses and loss of revenue" after sanctions were imposed on previous owner Roman Abramovich, the Premier League club said on Monday. Russian owner Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". UK government sanctions on Abramovich had also complicated the sale process.

Soccer-FIFA to pay clubs $355 million for sending players to 2026 and 2030 World Cups

FIFA's compensation paid to clubs that release players for the men's World Cup has been increased by nearly 70% to $355 million for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments, the global soccer governing body and the European Club Association (ECA) said on Monday. The Club Benefits Programme affords clubs a share of national team competition revenues in return for releasing players and also protects clubs in case their players are injured on international duty.

Tennis-Tsitsipas reaches Miami last 16, Rybakina into quarter-finals

Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin 6-3 4-6 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open on Monday while Elena Rybakina beat Elise Mertens to keep alive her hopes of clinching the rare "Sunshine Double". Tsitsipas, still dealing with an ongoing shoulder issue and playing his first match of the Miami fortnight following a bye and walkover, respectively, in the opening two rounds, had 12 aces and saved three of four break points in the two-hour match.

Soccer-Ballon d'Or winner Putellas back in training after long-term knee injury

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas completed part of the training session with her Barcelona women's team mates on Monday as she continues to recover from a knee injury. The Spain midfielder injured her knee in July before the women's European Championship.

