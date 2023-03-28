Soccer-Injured Norway defender Thorisdottir to miss Women's World Cup

Left Menu

Norway defender Maria Thorisdottir will miss the Women's World Cup due to a foot injury, the 29-year-old said. Thorisdottir, who sustained the injury during Manchester United's 3-1 win over Lewes in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 19, has 61 caps and was part of the Norway team that reached the quarters of the 2019 World Cup in France. "And just like that, the season is over for me," Thorisdottir posted on Instagram with a picture of herself on crutches.

Norway defender Maria Thorisdottir will miss the Women's World Cup due to a foot injury, the 29-year-old said. Thorisdottir, who sustained the injury during Manchester United's 3-1 win over Lewes in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 19, has 61 caps and was part of the Norway team that reached the quarters of the 2019 World Cup in France.

"And just like that, the season is over for me," Thorisdottir posted on Instagram with a picture of herself on crutches. "Unfortunately I got a long-term mid-foot injury against Lewes last Sunday. It breaks my heart that I'm not available for the World Cup this summer.

"I've been knocked down many times before, and I will again bounce back even stronger and better than ever." The World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20, featuring 32 teams for the first time.

Norway, the 1995 champions, are in Group A alongside New Zealand, the Philippines and Switzerland.

