UP Cricket Association accepts proposal for international stadium in Noida

The apex council of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has approved a proposal for the development of an international-level cricket stadium in Noida with a capacity to host 35,000 spectators, officials said on Tuesday.

The stadium is proposed to be developed in Sector 150 by Lotus Greens Constructions in its upcoming Sports City near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The UPCA informed the real-estate developer of the acceptance of the proposal vide a letter dated March 25.

''Along with the letter, a list of basic requirements and facilities has been shared with the developer which are mandatory for any stadium to be recommended by the UPCA for national or international events,” UPCA chief executive officer Ankit Chatterjee told PTI over phone.

He said UP has two functional stadiums – one each in Kanpur and Lucknow – that can host international level cricket matches while another two – one in Varanasi and one in Ghaziabad – are in the pipeline.

''If this one in Noida is developed as per specifications and guidelines of ICC and BCCI, it will be the fifth international level cricket stadium in the state,” Chatterjee said.

A spokesperson of Lotus Greens Sports City confirmed that they have received approval from the UPCA to develop the stadium in Sector 150.

“We have submitted a revised layout plan with the local authority and once that is approved, the project will kick off and be completed within three years,” the spokesperson said.

He added that for the sports integrated township, Lotus Group has roped in various noted industry players like Tata, Godrej, Birla, Hero group, Prestige, Eldeco etc to develop state-of-art sports facilities like a 9-hole golf course on a 38-acre land, tennis court etc.

“We are in the process of selecting the player to develop the international cricket stadium also,'' the official said.

