Left Menu

Youth World Boxing Championships to be held in Croatia next year

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 28-03-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 20:17 IST
Youth World Boxing Championships to be held in Croatia next year

The Croatian city of Porec will host the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships next year, while the IBA Junior World Championships this year in Mexico will see the return of competition for 15-16 year age group.

Croatia has hosted some major continental-level boxing competitions, but the Youth World Championships will be the first in the country.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the two events will provide opportunities to young boxers to showcase their skills and ''motivate the younger generation to take up (the) sport''.

The decisions were taken by the IBA on the sidelines of the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, which concluded recently.

During the meeting, the IBA board of directors discussed topics ranging from the upcoming Men's World Championships in Tashkent to planning for future international events.

Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh was appointed IBA vice-president during the meeting.

''Our meeting was a great opportunity for the IBA board of directors to come together and discuss important issues related to the future of boxing,'' said IBA president Umar Kremlev. ''We will continue doing our utmost for our athletes, and the revival of the Junior World Boxing Championships is a great testimony to that. I am looking forward to witnessing a great step forward for the grassroots sport.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023