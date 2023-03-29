Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Stokes likely to start IPL as specialist batter, says Hussey; Soccer-Milestone Messi shines in Argentine goal fest and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Stokes likely to start IPL as specialist batter, says Hussey

England captain Ben Stokes is set to start his Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the Chennai Super Kings as a specialist batter after having an injection in his troublesome left knee, the team's batting coach Mike Hussey said. With the Ashes series against Australia less than three months away the all-rounder had a cortisone injection, which can help relieve pain and inflammation, before the start of the IPL season.

Soccer-Milestone Messi shines in Argentine goal fest

Lionel Messi surpassed the 100-goals mark for World Cup champions Argentina on Tuesday by scoring a hat-trick in their 7-0 friendly win over Curacao. Argentina's leading scorer reached a century of international goals when he opened the scoring after 20 minutes, Giovani Lo Celso setting him up in the centre of the box to slot home a low shot.

Soccer-Spurs forward Son feels 'responsible' for Conte's exit

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min said he was sorry to see manager Antonio Conte leave the club and feels responsible for the Italian's exit after failing to replicate his excellent form from the previous campaign. Son, 30, finished as the joint-top scorer in the Premier League with 23 goals to help Spurs finish fourth under Conte last season, but the South Korean has scored only six times in the league so far.

Tennis-Andreescu waiting for test results on painful ankle injury

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Tuesday thanked her fans for their support and said she is still awaiting test results on the left ankle injury that forced her to leave the Miami Open Grandstand court in a wheelchair on Monday. Andreescu went down while moving across the baseline in the second set of her last-16 meeting with Ekaterina Alexandrova, grabbing her ankle and screaming in pain before retiring from the match.

Spring training roundup: Phillies close spring with walk-off win

Darick Hall scored Cameron Cannon on a walk-off double to lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on the final day of spring training Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla. Hall also hit a go-ahead RBI single to cap a four-run fourth for the Phillies, but Karl Ellison tied it 5-5 in the seventh with an RBI double for the Blue Jays.

NHL roundup: Wings lean on David Perron, sink Penguins

David Perron scored three third-period goals to help lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 7-4 home win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Perron scored two goals in a span of 45 seconds to give Detroit a 6-4 lead with 2:55 remaining in the game. First, while on a power play, Perron fired a shot from the left faceoff circle that went through the legs of Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith to make it 5-4 with 3:40 left. Perron then fluttered a backhand shot underneath the crossbar with 2:55 to go.

NBA roundup: Grizzlies get past Magic, win 7th straight

Desmond Bane scored 31 points and Xavier Tillman added a career-high 20 as the Memphis Grizzlies extended the NBA's longest active winning streak to seven games with a 113-108 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis, which led by as many as 23 in the third quarter before Orlando stormed back in the fourth. Luke Kennard scored 16 points and Dillon Brooks had 13.

Tennis-Alcaraz, Rybakina stay on course for 'Sunshine Double' in Miami

Indian Wells champions Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina stayed on course to complete the 'Sunshine Double' at the Miami Open on Tuesday but men's second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was sent packing by Karen Khachanov. World number one Alcaraz beat Tommy Paul 6-4 6-4 in the fourth round, while Rybakina notched up her 12th straight win with a 6-3 6-0 thrashing of Martina Trevisan to reach the semi-finals.

Baseball-Judge rules Yankees business after record-breaking season

The New York Yankees hope to harness Aaron Judge's cult of celebrity to their advantage as the new season kicks off on Thursday following a record-breaking performance last year from the American League MVP. Judge smashed his 62nd home run in October, vaulting himself into the pantheon of Yankees greats as he broke Roger Maris' American League single-season record that had remained untouched since 1961.

Rugby-All Blacks winger Reece ruled out of World Cup

All Blacks winger Sevu Reece has been sidelined for the rest of the season by a serious knee injury sustained playing Super Rugby Pacific and will miss the World Cup in France later this year. The Fijian-born back, who has played 23 tests for New Zealand and scored 15 tries, suffered the injury playing for the Canterbury Crusaders against the Auckland Blues two weeks ago.

