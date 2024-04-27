Left Menu

Rugby-England sweep to Women’s Six Nations crown with France win

England ran in six tries to claim a sixth successive Women’s Six Nations title with a 42-21 victory over hosts France in their championship decider at the Stade Chaban Delmas in Bordeaux on Saturday and claim the Grand Slam for the third year in a row. England top the table with 28 points followed by France on 19.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 23:37 IST
Rugby-England sweep to Women’s Six Nations crown with France win

England ran in six tries to claim a sixth successive Women's Six Nations title with a 42-21 victory over hosts France in their championship decider at the Stade Chaban Delmas in Bordeaux on Saturday and claim the Grand Slam for the third year in a row. England used their forward power to score tries through hooker Amy Cokayne, centre Megan Jones, flanker Marlie Packer, prop Maud Muir and number eight Alex Matthews (two) as they led 35-14 at halftime.

France remained in the contest despite a second half red card for prop Assia Khalfaoui and their three scores came via centre Gaby Vernier and wing Marine Menage (two). England top the table with 28 points followed by France on 19. Ireland finished third in the championship following a 15-12 win over fourth-placed Scotland, while Wales collected the wooden spoon despite a 22-20 victory over Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024