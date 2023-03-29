Left Menu

soccer--Indonesia 'fighting' to avoid FIFA sanctions - official

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 22:03 IST
Indonesia's football association (PSSI) will lobby the sport's world governing body FIFA to avoid imposing sanctions, a senior official said on Wednesday, after the country lost its rights to host the Under-20 World Cup.

PSSI executive committee member Arya Sinulingga in a local television interview said "We're fighting not to get sanctioned".

PSSI chief Erick Thohir in a statement also said Indonesia had to accept the decision.

