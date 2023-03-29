soccer--Indonesia 'fighting' to avoid FIFA sanctions - official

Indonesia's football association (PSSI) will lobby the sport's world governing body FIFA to avoid imposing sanctions, a senior official said on Wednesday, after the country lost its rights to host the Under-20 World Cup.

PSSI executive committee member Arya Sinulingga in a local television interview said "We're fighting not to get sanctioned".

PSSI chief Erick Thohir in a statement also said Indonesia had to accept the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)