HI names 39-member men's core group for national camp

Hockey India has named a 39-member mens core group for the national coaching camp, starting at the SAI Bengaluru centre on Saturday. The camp will conclude on May 21 ahead of the teams trip to Europe, where it will take on Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands and Argentina in the remaining matches of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 12:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India has named a 39-member men's core group for the national coaching camp, starting at the SAI Bengaluru centre on Saturday. The camp will conclude on May 21 ahead of the team's trip to Europe, where it will take on Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands and Argentina in the remaining matches of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 season. The core group includes Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan Malik, Prashant Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach and Dipsan Tirkey. Besides, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh, S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Manjeet, Pawan Rajbhar have also been named in the group. The core group will report to interim coaches David John, BJ Kariappa and Shivendra Singh. The Indian men's hockey team is currently placed on top of the table in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 season after impressive wins against reigning world champions Germany and Australia in Rourkela recently. India have 19 points from eight matches they so far with captain Harmanpreet Singh emerging as the top scorer of the league with 11 goals to his name. Spain are behind India with 17 points from eight games and Argentina are placed third with 13 points from 12 matches.

