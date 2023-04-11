Left Menu

Leicester hires Dean Smith as manager until end of season

I'm really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season, Smith said on the club's official website.

PTI | Leicester | Updated: 11-04-2023
Leicester hired Dean Smith on Sunday as manager until the end of the season as it fights to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The former Aston Villa manager has been out of work since leaving Norwich earlier this year. Smith will oversee the final eight games of Leicester's campaign following the firing of Brendan Rodgers on April 2.

The Foxes have lost both games since Rodgers left, leaving them 19th and two points from safety.

Smith faces a tough start. Leicester's next game is at title-chasing Manchester City on Saturday.

''I'm really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season,'' Smith said on the club's official website. ''The challenge in front of us is clear, but it's one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it's very much achievable.'' The club said Smith will take training for the first time on Tuesday. 

