Left Menu

Soccer-Argentina to replace Indonesia as under-20 World Cup host - FIFA

Argentina will host the under-20 soccer World Cup, world governing body FIFA said on Monday following the decision to strip Indonesia of the right to stage the tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 00:46 IST
Soccer-Argentina to replace Indonesia as under-20 World Cup host - FIFA

Argentina will host the under-20 soccer World Cup, world governing body FIFA said on Monday following the decision to strip Indonesia of the right to stage the tournament. FIFA announced the decision to remove Indonesia as host on March 29 after the country's FA cancelled the draw to be held in Bali as its governor refused to host Israel's team.

The Argentine FA formally submitted its bid to host the May 20-June 11 tournament one day later at the South American Football Confederation Congress. "I would like to thank the AFA, its President Claudio Tapia, as well as the governmental authorities, for their commitment to hosting this magnificent event at such short notice," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

"Having this year's edition taking place in a country that lives and breathes football will be a tremendous inspiration for the stars of tomorrow." FIFA added that the official draw for the tournament will take place on Friday in Zurich.

Argentina hosted the under-20 World Cup in 2001 when they won the fourth of their record six titles. They are also seeking to jointly host the World Cup finals in 2030 with Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023