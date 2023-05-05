Left Menu

Hope wrestling issue is resolved: Ganguly

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said he would hope to see the ongoing wrestling row gets resolved but refused to make any further comment regarding the matter.Top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar here since April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven grapplers, including a minor.I hope it gets resolved.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:31 IST
Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said he would hope to see the ongoing wrestling row gets ''resolved'' but refused to make any further comment regarding the matter.

Top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar here since April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven grapplers, including a minor.

''I hope it gets resolved. The wrestlers have won a lot of medals and brought accolades to the country. Hopefully, it will be resolved," Ganguly, also a former India captain, told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

''Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of,'' he added.

