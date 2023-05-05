World Boxing Championships: Hussamuddin advances to pre-quarters; Ashish bows out

Continuing his good form, Asian and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Friday. In the round of 32 bout, Hussamuddin faced China's Lyu Ping. The southpaw from India displayed his swift movement and intelligence to throw a combination of punches in the first round and gain momentum.

After winning the first round unanimously, Hussamuddin upped the ante in the next round and took the initiative to land heavy blows on his opponent while dodging Lyu's punches. The Chinese boxer couldn't match the speed and intensity of Hussamuddin and eventually lost the bout 5-0. He will next take on Russia's Savvin Eduard in the pre-quarterfinal on Sunday. Asian silver-medallist Ashish was up against two-time Olympic Champion Arlen Lopez of Cuba in the round of 32 bout. Ashish went on the offensive in the first round but Arlen defended well and hit some heavy counter-punches on Ashish to win the first round. The Indian boxer came back strongly in the second round and took the game to the opposition to win the round.

With everything to play for in the last round, both the boxers went neck and neck and landed fierce punches in what was an intensely fought bout. Both the boxers showed a lot of heart and courage but the Cuban boxer won the bout 5-2 after bout review. Later tonight, India's Naveen (92 kg) will take on Jeong Jae-min of South Korea.

On Saturday, two Indian boxers will be in action in their round of 32 bout. Akash (67kg) will face China's Fu Mingke whereas Nishant Dev (71kg) will take on Korea's Lee Sangmin. The tournament is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries. (ANI)

