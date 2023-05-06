Left Menu

Soccer-Al-Ahly win ill-tempered Egyptian Super Cup with extra-time penalty

Pyramids, who lost the Egyptian Cup final 2-1 against Al-Ahly after extra time last month, are still seeking their first major title.

Al-Ahly secured a record-extending 13th Egyptian Super Cup title with a 1-0 extra-time win over Pyramids in an ill-tempered final featuring many clashes between players in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Pyramids replaced Egyptian champions Zamalek, who withdrew in protest against decisions by the Egyptian Football Association, including that their former forward Kahraba was allowed to play for Al-Ahly despite being banned for allegedly chanting insults about Zamalek after the Cairo derby in January.

Egypt international Kahraba, who has denied any wrongdoing and whose 12-match ban was suspended until a local court meets on May 14, came on as a substitute and earned his team the penalty which was converted by Tunisian Ali Maaloul. Pyramids, who lost the Egyptian Cup final 2-1 against Al-Ahly after extra time last month, are still seeking their first major title.

"I renewed my contract with the club for two years. Actually, there are no contracts between me and Al-Ahly, and I will continue here until death," Kahraba told MBC Masr channel.

