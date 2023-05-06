IPL 2023: MI skipper Rohit Sharma creates unwanted batting record during match against CSK

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma registered an unwanted record to his name on Saturday, becoming the player with the most ducks in the history of the league. The veteran batter reached this record during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday.

In the match, Rohit did not open the innings. He batted at number three while it was Ishan Kishan and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green who opened the innings. This change in batting position did not do anything good for the skipper as his struggles in the current season continued with a three-ball duck. He was dismissed by Deepak Chahar, with the assistance of safe hands of Ravindra Jadeja. This was Rohit's 16th duck in IPL, the most by any player in the league's history. West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine, Indian batters Dinesh Karthik and Mandeep Singh have 15 ducks each.

This season has not been a good one for the MI skipper. In 10 matches, he has managed only 184 runs at an average of 18.40 and a strike rate of 129.58. He has scored only one half-century in the tournament, with the best score of 65. Coming to the match, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

The second round of the IPL's 'El Clasico' is here and both teams would try to claim victory. With a win, Chennai Super Kings will look to move to the second position after their last game against Lucknow Super Giants ended in no result. While Mumbai Indians would also walk into the stadium with a similar mindset as with a victory they will move to the second spot with 12 points. CSK is currently at the third position with five wins, four losses and one match that failed to produce a result. They have a total of 11 points. MI has played nine matches so far out of which they have won five, lost four and have a total of 10 points. They are at the sixth position in the points table.

CSK (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan. (ANI)

