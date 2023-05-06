Left Menu

Soccer-Genoa return to Serie A after one season out

Genoa moved to 70 points, eight clear of third-placed Bari and four behind leaders Frosinone, and can celebrate direct promotion to the top flight with two games remaining. Their local rivals Sampdoria are bottom of Serie A and on the brink of relegation for the first time since 2011, 10 points away from the safety zone with five games left.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 21:23 IST
Soccer-Genoa return to Serie A after one season out
Image Credit: Pexels

Genoa secured promotion to Serie A on Saturday thanks to a 2-1 win over Ascoli and Bari's 1-1 draw at Modena, a return to the top flight after one season away. Genoa were relegated last year under German Alexander Blessin after finishing 19th in the standings.

U.S. owners 777 Partners sacked Blessin in December and replaced him with former Italian World Cup winner Alberto Gilardino. Genoa moved to 70 points, eight clear of third-placed Bari and four behind leaders Frosinone, and can celebrate direct promotion to the top flight with two games remaining.

Their local rivals Sampdoria are bottom of Serie A and on the brink of relegation for the first time since 2011, 10 points away from the safety zone with five games left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023