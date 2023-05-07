Left Menu

Motor racing-Perez on pole in Miami after Leclerc brings out red flags

Updated: 07-05-2023 05:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 02:39 IST
Red Bull's Sergio Perez took pole position for the Miami Formula One Grand Prix after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed and brought an early end to qualifying on Saturday.

Fernando Alonso put his Aston Martin on the front row while double world champion Max Verstappen, who leads team mate Perez by six points after four races, will line up ninth on Sunday after failing to set a timed lap in the final session. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

