Gujarat Titans beat LSG by 56 runs
Lucknow Super Giants 1717 in 20 overs Quinton de Kock 70, Kyle Mayers 48 Mohit Sharma 429.
Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Sent in to bat, GT posted an imposing 227 for two. The hosts then stopped LSG at 171 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs. For LSG, Quinton de Kock was the top scorer with a 41-ball 70, while Kyle Mayers made 48 off 32 deliveries. Mohit Sharma finished with excellent figures of 4/29 in four overs for GT.
Earlier, defending champions GT were off to a blistering start with both Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43 balls) and Shubman Gill (94 not out off 51) going after the bowling from the word go, helping the team amass 78 runs in the powerplay.
The two were involved in an opening partnership of 142 runs in just 12.1 overs. Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 227 for 2 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 81, Shubman Gill 94 not out). Lucknow Super Giants: 171/7 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 70, Kyle Mayers 48; Mohit Sharma 4/29).
