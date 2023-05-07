Left Menu

SRH beat RR by four wickets in last-ball IPL thriller

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2023 23:18 IST
Abdul Samad smashed a six off the last ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive in a high-scoring IPL thriller here on Sunday.

Riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging 214 for two after winning the toss and electing to bat.

In response, Abhishek Sharma (55), Rahul Tripathi (47) kept them in the hunt before Yuzvendra Chahal (4/29) snapped four wickets to almost derail their chase.

A cameo from Glenn Phillips (25) reignited the chase as Abdul Samad's (17 not out off 7 balls) knocked off the winning runs with a six in the last ball following a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma.

For Sunrisers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44) and Marco Jansen (1/44) took one wicket each.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 214 for 2 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 95, Sanju Samson 66 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/44).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 217 for 6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 55; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/29).

