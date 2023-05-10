Left Menu

Soccer-Greek FA struggles to find venue for May 24 Cup final

The Greek FA failed to find a suitable stadium at home, prompting them to search for venues further afield, including in Cyprus, Britain and Poland. The EPO said it had shorlisted two venues and a final decision would be announced on May 12.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 17:39 IST
Soccer-Greek FA struggles to find venue for May 24 Cup final
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Greece

The Greek Cup final between AEK Athens and PAOK has become a major source of headache for the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) as the location of the showpiece match has yet to be decided even though it is due to take place on May 24. The Greek FA failed to find a suitable stadium at home, prompting them to search for venues further afield, including in Cyprus, Britain and Poland.

The EPO said it had shorlisted two venues and a final decision would be announced on May 12. An AEK-PAOK fixture is considered high risk for crowd trouble.

Cyprus turned down a request from the Greek FA in April, citing public security concerns, Cyprus police said. The mayor of Sosnowiec, Arkadiusz Checinski, in Poland, said on Facebook the issue was under discussion.

"Indeed, talks have been ongoing for several days," he said. EPO blamed its struggle to find a suitable venue in Greece on a "coordinated attempt to prevent the hosting of Cup final under the pretext of fan violence for which EPO bears no responsibility."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023