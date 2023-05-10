Left Menu

Boss of Britain's John Lewis backed to take business forward

However the governing body, which represents staff, rebuked her over the group's performance last year, in votes that are symbolic and not binding. In March, the partnership, which owns John Lewis department stores and the upmarket Waitrose supermarket chain, confirmed it was considering selling a minority stake in the business to outside investors to fund investment, prompting criticism of chairman White.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:01 IST
(Adds detail) LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) -

In March, the partnership, which owns John Lewis department stores and the upmarket Waitrose supermarket chain, confirmed it was considering selling a minority stake in the business to outside investors to fund investment, prompting criticism of chairman White. Twice a year, the chairman attends the partnership council to provide an update and discuss with councillors the partnership's progress. Symbolic rather than binding votes are then taken.

"The Council voted in support of the chairman to progress the Partnership in relation to its purpose, principles and rules," Chris Earnshaw, President, Partnership Council, said in a statement after Wednesday's meeting. However, he said the Council did not support last year's performance, in which the group reported a 234 million pounds ($295 million) loss and scraped its partner bonus.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

