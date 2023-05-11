Left Menu

Soccer-England's Mead 'ahead of schedule' in ACL recovery

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 08:00 IST
Soccer-England's Mead 'ahead of schedule' in ACL recovery

England forward Beth Mead said she is "ahead of schedule" in her recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury but is still unsure whether she can claim a place in Sarina Wiegman's squad for the Women's World Cup. Arsenal's Mead ruptured her ACL in a Women's Super League match in November and England coach Wiegman said in March she would need a "miracle" to recover in time for the July 20 to Aug. 20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Mead, who was named Player of the Tournament at the Women's Euros last year, scoring six goals as England were crowned champions, was cautiously optimistic she would recover in time. "The injury's okay, I'm a good five months in and back on the pitch and kicking a ball again, feeling good, ahead of schedule," Mead told Sky Sports on Wednesday after receiving an MBE for her services to football.

"I wouldn't say I'm confident (of going to the World Cup) because it's out of my control, but I'm working hard to get as close to it as possible - but at the end of the day, it's probably going to be Sarina's decision." England begin their Group D campaign against Haiti in Brisbane on July 22 before they face Denmark and China.

Mead's Arsenal team mate and England captain Leah Williamson will miss the World Cup due to an ACL tear, while Chelsea midfielder Fran Kirby has also been ruled out. The prevalence of injuries in women's soccer in recent times has led to calls for better research.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023