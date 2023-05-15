IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik registers unwanted batting record during match against RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik registered an unwanted batting record to his name in his Indian Premier League (IPL) during his side's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. In the match, he was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Adam Zampa.

This was his 16th duck in IPL, joint-most by any player in IPL history. Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma also has 16 ducks in IPL. After these two batters, Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Mandeep Singh have 15 ducks each in IPL.

Karthik has had a disappointing IPL 2023 so far. In 12 matches so far, he has scored 140 runs at an average of 12.72 and a strike rate of 135.92. His best score in IPL 2023 is 30. Coming to the match, RCB posted 171/5 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Openers Virat Kohli (18) and skipper Faf Du Plessis (55 in 44 balls) put on a half-century stand for the first wicket.

Then, du Plessis joined forces with Glenn Maxwell (54 in 33 balls) to up the attack, putting on a stand of 69 runs for the second wicket. After some quick wickets, a cameo from Anuj Rawat (29* in 11 balls) helped RCB reach a competitive total.

Adam Zampa (2/25) and KM Asif (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers for RR. Chasing 172, RR never looked like a threat and RCB bowlers made pressure on them right from the first ball. Though Shimron Hetmyer (35) tried to put up a fight, none of the other batters could last long, with Joe Root (10) failing to score well while batting for the first time in IPL. RR was bundled out for 59 runs in 10.3 overs, the third-lowest total in IPL history.

Wayne Parnell (3/10) was the top bowler for RCB. Michael Bracewell (2/16) and Karn Sharma (2/19) also impressed. Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell picked a wicket each. Parnell clinched the 'Man of the Match' for his spell.

With this win, RCB has climbed to the fifth spot in the table with six wins, six losses and 12 points. Their playoff hopes are alive. RR has slipped to sixth with six wins, seven losses and 12 points. Their playoff chances are slim. (ANI)

