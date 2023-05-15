GT beat SRH by 34 runs, enter play-offs

Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-05-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 23:33 IST
Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in their Indian Premier League match and qualified for the play-offs here on Monday.

Shubman Gill scored a sparkling century before Bhuvneshwar Kumar's brilliant five-wicket haul stopped GT at 188 for nine.

With the ball in hand, GT restricted SRH to 154 for nine. Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with a 44-ball 64 for SRH while Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma bagged four wickets apiece for the hosts.

Invited to bat first, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck but Gill smashed 101 off 58 balls to help his team set a solid platform.

The duo of Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who chipped in with 47 off 36 balls, added 147 runs for the second wicket to power GT's innings. For SRH, seasoned seamer Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 5/30, including taking three wickets in an excellent final over that pegged back GT.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 188/9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 101, Sai Sudharsan 47; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/30). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 154/9 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 64; Mohammed Shami 4/21, Mohit Sharma 4/28).

