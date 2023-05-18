Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Unadkat at LSG

Young Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has been picked as a replacement for injured seamer Jaydev Unadkat in Lucknow Super Giants, the IPL franchise said on Thursday. The replacement comes more than two weeks after Unadkat was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL because of a left-shoulder injury, which he sustained while training in the nets. ''Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday brought Suryansh Shedge on board as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,'' the LSG said in a statement. Suryansh joins LSG for Rs 20 lakh, the franchise informed. The 20-year-old Shedge was included in Mumbai's 17-member Ranji squad last season after scoring 184 runs in eight games and claiming 12 wickets in the U-25 State A Trophy.

Unadkat's injury happened on the same day as that of LSG's regular captain KL Rahul, who hurt his right leg while chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1. Playing in their second IPL season, LSG are currently placed third in the standings with 15 points from 13 matches. They have so far won seven and lost five matches, and as far as their playoffs prospects are concerned, LSG are facing a must-win game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)