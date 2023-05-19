Left Menu

Golf-Misfiring Rahm slumps in PGA Championship opening round

Rahm earned a meagre slice of redemption with a birdie on his penultimate hole to card a 76 for the day. "The main thing on this course is hitting the fairway. If you put the ball in the fairway you can actually give yourself a lot of good chances," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 02:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 02:44 IST
Golf-Misfiring Rahm slumps in PGA Championship opening round

World number one Jon Rahm had none of his Masters magic as he opened his PGA Championship campaign on Thursday at Oak Hill, where he struggled to find the fairways and finished way down the leaderboard on six-over par. The Spaniard was widely perceived as a favourite having been on a hot streak, picking up three wins on the Tour this year before donning the green jacket for the first time in April.

But Rahm appeared to have lost his Augusta finesse as he recorded six bogeys plus a double-bogey on the par-four seventh after opening on the back nine with a birdie. Rahm earned a meagre slice of redemption with a birdie on his penultimate hole to card a 76 for the day.

"The main thing on this course is hitting the fairway. If you put the ball in the fairway you can actually give yourself a lot of good chances," he said. "That's what I didn't do. Obviously the first ... six holes of the day I played really good. Put myself in a good spot and after that I found myself battling."

The 2021 U.S. Open champion also levelled criticism at his short game, lamenting a trio of flubbed putts that could have put him in better standing heading into Friday's action. "The only thing I can look back on myself is the three short putts I missed on the back nine... If I make those putts, I shoot 3-over which is not the worst-case scenario," said Rahm, who would not count himself out despite his poor showing.

"If I can somehow manage to putt a low one tomorrow and find myself close to even par ... going into Sunday, I think I'll have a decent chance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023