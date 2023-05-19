Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-People expected harsher punishment, says Klopp after touchline ban

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that people around him expected him to be punished more severely than the two-game touchline ban he was given for criticising the referee following his team's dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month. The German will miss two games, starting with Saturday's encounter against Aston Villa, and fined 75,000 pounds ($94,657.50) for accusing referee Paul Tierney of having something "against" Liverpool.

Soccer-Man Utd defender Jones to leave club after 12 years

Manchester United centre back Phil Jones said on Friday that he will leave the club after 12 years when his contract expires at the end of the season, ending an injury-plagued stay at Old Trafford. Jones, 31, has played more than 200 games for United but has endured a torrid time with injuries over the past four seasons, managing only 13 appearances since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Golf-DeChambeau holding steady at top of PGA leaderboard

Bryson DeChambeau was holding strong at the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard on Friday, as gusting winds added to Oak Hill's already sturdy defences putting the breaks on potential challenges. A slimmed down DeChambeau planted the LIV Golf flag top of the standings, returning a four-under 66 after a frost delayed first round and remained there as the early wave were unable to knock the 2020 U.S. Open champion from his perch.

MLB roundup: Stars homer in Angels' win over Orioles

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout each homered and drove in two runs to help the visiting Los Angeles Angels earn a split of a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles with a 6-5 win on Thursday. Luis Rengifo had three hits and scored two runs for Los Angeles, and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.

Motor racing-Formula One to donate one million euros to flood relief

Formula One will donate 1 million euros ($1.10 million) to support communities affected by flooding in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, the sport announced on Friday. The Imola circuit would have hosted the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend but the race was cancelled due to the devastation.

Cycling-Rubio wins delayed, shortened Giro stage 13 as weather chaos continues

Einer Rubio thwarted Thibaut Pinot and Jefferson Cepeda to win the shortened 74.6km-stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia on Friday after a bizarre delayed start, with organisers forced to change the route due to adverse weather conditions. Colombian rider Rubio (Movistar) delivered a perfectly-timed sprint in the final kilometre to earn his first Grand Tour stage win in style, while Geraint Thomas retained the leader's maglia rosa jersey.

Tennis-Swiatek 'plays it safe' with Rome retirement ahead of French Open defence

Iga Swiatek said she was taking no chances with her fitness ahead of her French Open title defence later this month after the world number one retired from her Italian Open quarter-final due to a thigh issue. Top seed and two-time defending champion in Rome, Swiatek was tied 2-2 with Elena Rybakina in the deciding set on Wednesday when she decided she could not continue.

Golf-Kim has no regrets after crawling through the mud at PGA Championship

Tom Kim's first round at the PGA Championship was not one he will want to remember after he found himself wading waist deep into a swamp to find his ball before carding a three-over 73 on Thursday. Unfortunately for the South Korean, a viral video clip of him crawling through the mud will make it difficult to forget.

USC, NCAA face US agency's claims that college athletes are employees

A U.S. labor board official has accused the University of Southern California of blocking student athletes from unionizing by not treating them as employees, in the latest case to challenge the longstanding business model of college athletics. The National Labor Relations Board's Los Angeles office in a complaint announced late Thursday said USC and the National Collegiate Athletics Association misclassified basketball and football players as student-athletes to intentionally deprive them of their rights to engage in protected labor activities.

Soccer-Premier League teams must aspire to Man City's standards says Lampard

Interim Chelsea manager Frank Lampard described Manchester City as currently the greatest team in the world and said the rest of the Premier League have to aspire to the high standards set by Pep Guardiola's title-chasing side. City are poised to wrap up their fifth league crown in six years and are also in contention to complete the treble this season, having reached the Champions League and FA Cup finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)