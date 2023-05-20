Left Menu

Soccer-Egypt’s Al Ahly through to yet another African Champions League final

In the final, Al Ahly will play either Wydad or the South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, who play the second leg of their semi-final in Pretoria on Saturday after a goalless draw in Morocco last week. The final is played over two legs next month with the first game in Cairo on June 4 and the return in either Casablanca or Pretoria one week later.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2023 02:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 02:36 IST
Soccer-Egypt’s Al Ahly through to yet another African Champions League final

Cairo giants Al Ahly advanced to a fourth successive African Champions League final as they completed a comfortable aggregate victory over Esperance of Tunisia after a 1-0 home win in Friday's second leg of their semi-final tie. Hussein El Shahat scored after 22 minutes, with a clever chip over the goalkeeper from an acute angle, to ensure a 4-0 aggregate triumph after Al Ahly had won 3-0 away in Tunis in last Friday’s first leg.

The Egyptian club have won Africa’s top club competition a record 10 times and were runners-up on another five occasions. They won in 2020 and 2021 but last year were beaten in the final by Wydad Casablanca. In the final, Al Ahly will play either Wydad or the South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, who play the second leg of their semi-final in Pretoria on Saturday after a goalless draw in Morocco last week.

The final is played over two legs next month with the first game in Cairo on June 4 and the return in either Casablanca or Pretoria one week later. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
2
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023