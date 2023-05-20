Lyon beats Monaco to move within striking distance of Europe

Lyon defeating fourth-placed Monaco 3-1 and moved within striking distance of the French league spots for Europe.

Alexandre Lacazette, Maxence Caqueret and Rayan Cherki scored for Lyon after Wissam Ben Yedder put Monaco ahead by converting a penalty 70 seconds in on Friday.

Lyon moved one point behind fifth-placed Lille and France's Europa Conference League playoff spot.

Monaco has the Europa League spot.

