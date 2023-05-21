Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Barcelona lose first league match in two years

Barcelona's record two-year unbeaten run in Liga F was snapped on Sunday following a 2-1 defeat at Madrid CFF on the final day of the season. Racheal Kundananji scored twice in the first half for Madrid, while Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas netted for the league champions.

Cycling-McNulty wins Giro stage 15 in sprint finish, Armirail retains lead

American Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates held off Ben Healy and Marco Frigo to win stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, after a 195km ride from Seregno to Bergamo. McNulty turned on the afterburners with a perfectly-timed sprint to race past Healy (EF Education-Easy Post) and Frigo (Israel–Premier Tech) in the final 100m to snatch victory, while Bruno Armirail of Groupama–FDJ retained the leader's maglia rosa jersey.

Soccer-Arsenal undone in title race by Guardiola mind games, lack of squad depth

Arsenal's collapse in the Premier League title race showed they lacked the mentality and depth to dethrone Manchester City, but if there is any solace Mikel Arteta can take from the season is that they finally have a team that can be title contenders. Arsenal's 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday brought the two-horse race to a premature end as Pep Guardiola's City were crowned champions with three games to spare, completing part one of a potential treble.

Soccer-Bowen inspires West Ham to victory over struggling Leeds

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen set up one goal and scored another to inspire his side to a 3-1 Premier League victory at the London Stadium on Sunday and deepen the relegation crisis at Leeds United. Declan Rice and Manuel Lanzini were also on the scoresheet for the hosts as they rallied from a goal down after Rodrigo had given the visitors a first-half lead.

MLB roundup: Aaron Judge helps Yankees stun Reds

Aaron Judge collected four hits, reached base five times and hit a tiebreaking two-strike single with one out in the 10th inning as the visiting New York Yankees rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon. Judge lined an 0-2 pitch from Ian Gibaut (3-1) over third baseman Nick Senzel to plate the go-ahead run. Anthony Rizzo, who hit a tying single in New York's three-run fifth, padded the lead with a two-run homer down the right field line for his 24th career homer in Cincinnati.

Tennis-Andy Murray pulls out of French Open

Former world number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open. The 36-year-old, who has made just one appearance at Roland Garros since reaching the semi-finals in 2017, last month said he wanted another chance to play at the clay court Grand Slam while he is still fit and healthy.

Soccer-Allardyce bemoans lack of quality as Leeds on the brink

Leeds United have a lack of depth in their squad that makes fighting for Premier League survival a tough task, according to manager Sam Allardyce, who watched his side get easily picked apart by West Ham United in a 3-1 away defeat on Sunday. The result left Leeds in a perilous position in the relegation zone going into their final game of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

Soccer-Manchester City win Premier League title as Arsenal lose

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday without even having to kick a ball after second-placed Arsenal's challenge ended in defeat away at Nottingham Forest. Arsenal, who enjoyed an eight-point lead over City as recently as mid-March, needed at least a point to stay mathematically in the hunt, but went down 1-0.

Tennis-Rybakina targets deep run at Roland Garros after Rome triumph

Elena Rybakina will head to the French Open with the confidence that she can be as effective on clay as she is on the other two surfaces with her booming serve and groundstrokes after the Kazakh world number six won the Italian Open on Saturday. The Moscow-born 23-year-old bagged her second title of 2023 after her Indian Wells triumph and fifth overall when Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina retired while trailing 6-4 1-0.

Golf-Koepka chasing PGA Championship hat-trick as sun returns to Oak Hill

After a nasty week of frost, wind and torrential rain the sun returned to Oak Hill on Sunday for the final round of the PGA Championship with Brooks Koepka holding a one shot lead looking to complete a Wanamaker trophy hat-trick. Winner of four majors including back-to-back PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019, Koepka sparkled in tough, rainy conditions on Saturday to climb atop the leaderboard one clear of Norway's Viktor Hovland and Canada's Corey Conners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)