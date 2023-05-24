Left Menu

Soccer-Juve determined to qualify for Europe in wake of points deduction

He strongly feels the responsibility of our history and he is committed to face the next two games to deserve a spot for Europe on the pitch." Juventus were thrashed 4-1 by lowly Empoli after learning of the new verdict late on Monday, and they next host fourth-placed AC Milan on Sunday before they end the season at Udinese on June 4.

24-05-2023
Juventus still hope to qualify for Europe and are determined to prove on the pitch that their recent Serie A points deduction is just another obstacle that can be overcome. Juve were docked 10 points on Monday after a new ruling by an Italian soccer court in a case centred on their transfer dealings, which dropped them from second to seventh in Serie A, outside of the European qualification places.

"It's a difficult moment for Juventus, on and off the pitch," John Elkann, CEO of Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family which controls Juventus told reporters on Tuesday after an event at Bocconi University in Milan. "(But) Juve have always faced adversities and grown stronger in adversities.

"Today I spoke with coach Massimiliano Allegri. He strongly feels the responsibility of our history and he is committed to face the next two games to deserve a spot for Europe on the pitch." Juventus were thrashed 4-1 by lowly Empoli after learning of the new verdict late on Monday, and they next host fourth-placed AC Milan on Sunday before they end the season at Udinese on June 4.

 

