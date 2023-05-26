IPL 2023: Gill slams third century, powers GT to 233/3 against MI in Qualifier 2

Third century of the season by in-form opener Shubman Gill and his century stand with Sai Sudarshan powered Gujarat Titans to a massive 233/3 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Friday. Put to bat first by MI, GT was off to a solid start once again. Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha once again provided defending champions a platform for a massive score.

Gill was the aggressor out of the two. With the help of his clean strikes, GT reached the 50-run mark in six overs. At the end of six overs, GT was 50/0, with Saha (18*) and Gill (30*) unbeaten. GT's 54-run opening stand was broken by Piyush Chawla. The spinner trapped Saha for 18 off 16 balls. GT was 54/1 in 6.2 overs.

Following this, Sai Sudarshan was next up on the crease. Gill continued his fine form, bringing up his fifth half-century of IPL 2023, in just 32 balls. His knock consisted of three fours and two sixes.

At the end of 10 overs, GT was at 91/1, with Gill (57*) and Sudarshan (13*) unbeaten at the crease. Gill's power-hitting went up as the innings progressed to such an extent that Sudarshan was a mere spectator.

Akash Madhwal, who had taken a five-wicket haul in the last match, was smashed for three sixes by Gill in the 12th over and he gave away a total of 21 runs. GT reached the 100-run mark in 11.1 overs.

In the next over, Chawla was also smashed for 20 runs, including two sixes and a four by Gill. Gill brought up his third IPL century in just 49 balls, consisting of four boundaries and eight sixes.

GT crossed the 150-run mark in 14.3 overs as Gill continued his onslaught with two sixes and a four in the 15th over. Sudarshan and Gill brought up their century stand in 49 balls.

GT was 166/1 in 15 overs, with Gill (116*) and Sai Sudarshan (27*) unbeaten. Green was smashed for 19 runs in the 15th over, including two sixes and a four by Gill. In the next over, Gill-Sudarshan continued the assault, smashing Jordan for 17 runs.

The 138-run stand between Gill-Sudarshan ended as Tim David caught Gill near the ropes. Madhwal got his first wicket. Gill departed for 129 off 60 balls, consisting of seven fours and ten sixes. GT was at 192/2 in 16.5 overs. GT crossed the 200-run mark in 17.4 overs.

In the final over, Sai retired out and Rashid Khan was brought in. GT ended their innings at 233/3, with skipper Hardik Pandya (28* in 13 balls) and Rashid (5*) unbeaten. Chawla and Madhwal got a wicket each for MI.

Brief Scores: GT: 233/3 (Shubman Gill 129, Sai Sudarshan 43, Piyush Chawla 1/45). (ANI)

