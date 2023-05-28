Left Menu

Rugby-Munster win URC Championship with late try to beat holders Stormers

The Stormers had won last year in the first year of participation by South African sides in the competition previously called the PRO-14 with Irish, Italian, Scottish and Welsh clubs. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 00:14 IST
Munster dethroned hosts Stormers in the United Rugby Championship final on Saturday, scoring late through John Hodnett to complete an unlikely 19-14 triumph at the end of a gruelling contest. Munster outscored the South Africans three tries to two to snatch the title, having finished fifth in the regular season standings but winning away in the quarter-final, semi and final to take the trophy.

