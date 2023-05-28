Rugby-Munster win URC Championship with late try to beat holders Stormers

Munster dethroned hosts Stormers in the United Rugby Championship final on Saturday, scoring late through John Hodnett to complete an unlikely 19-14 triumph at the end of a gruelling contest. Munster outscored the South Africans three tries to two to snatch the title, having finished fifth in the regular season standings but winning away in the quarter-final, semi and final to take the trophy.

The Irish side dominated early proceedings at the Cape Town Stadium but in the second half were under intense pressure before breaking the stranglehold to score the decisive try. The Stormers had won last year in the first year of participation by South African sides in the competition previously called the PRO-14 with Irish, Italian, Scottish and Welsh clubs. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

