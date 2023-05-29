HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT): 2005 PEGULA DOWNS COLLINS

American Jessica Pegula eased past compatriot Danielle Collins, a former Australian Open finalist, in straight sets to claim a 6-4 6-2 first-round win. Pegula next faces Italian Camila Giorgi, who made quick work of local hope Alize Cornet earlier on Sunday.

1916 SAMSONOVA BREEZES PAST VOLYNETS Russian 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova entered the second round in style after a 6-0 6-1 thrashing of American Katie Volynets, who just about avoided a dreaded double bagel by winning the penultimate game of the second set.

Earlier, Russian Andrey Rublev quashed an attempted comeback from unseeded Serbian Laslo Djere to win 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4 and book his place in the second round. 1721 MUSETTI WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS

Italian 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti breezed through the first round with a 7-5 6-2 6-4 win over Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who made headlines earlier this week when he smashed his racket and left a hole through the umpire's chair following an argument over a line call. 1524 MUCHOVA OUSTS SAKKARI, FERNANDEZ ADVANCES

Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari crashed out in the first round after a 7-6(5) 7-5 loss to Czech Karolina Muchova on Court Suzanne Lenglen, becoming the first women's top 10 player to exit the tournament this year. Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who reached the quarter-finals last year, beat Polish 21st seed Magda Linette 6-3 1-6 6-3.

1359 TSITSIPAS SURVIVES VESELY SCARE Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame a third-set wobble and saved four set points in the fourth set to beat Jiri Vesely 7-5 6-3 4-6 7-6(7).

"It was difficult, stressful. But I told myself 'there's no chance this is going to five sets today'," Tsitsipas said. "Jiri is a great player, I don't think he gets credit. I would like to congratulate him for his effort today." 1250 KHACHANOV, HURKACZ BATTLE THROUGH FIVE-SETTERS

Russian Karen Khachanov beat Constant Lestienne of France in a tough five-setter 3-6 1-6 6-2 6-1 6-3 to reach the second round. "It was a tough match, both physically and mentally, but I'm in the next round," the 11th seed said. "I love to play a best of five, because you have a little more space, if the first two sets are not going well."

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, seeded 13th, also survived a five-set thriller, seeing off David Goffin 6-3 5-7 6-4 2-6 6-4 in three hours and 40 minutes. 1020 SABALENKA CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-3 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier to become the first player to move into the second round, sealing victory with a powerful cross-court winner. While Kostyuk shook hands with the chair umpire, she refused to do the same with her Belarusian opponent.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.

