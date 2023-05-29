Yoonus Shah creates new games record as Jain, Panjab and Guru Nanak Dev Universities break away from pack

Panjab University, Chandigarh (PUC), made the big move on the day, picking up as many as 12 medals in rowing including six golds at the third Khelo India University Games (KIUG) on Monday.

However defending champions Jain University, Karnataka, continued to lead the medals tally at the end of day seven of competitions. Local boy Yoonus Shah of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) in Bareilly, warmed hearts with a new Games record in his men's 1500m win on the first day of the athletics competitions at the Guru Govind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) track here. His timing of 3.51.61mins was far better than the earlier record of 3.52.54 minutes set in the very first edition of the Games. Jain currently with 15 gold,eight silver and four bronze medals find PUC in hot pursuit with 12 gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals and the duo along with Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (GNDU) with 10 gold, 14 silver, five bronze, were threatening to break away from the pack with five more days of competition remaining.

Siva, Shrungi finish best male and female swimmers ******************************************* Jain University must thank their star swimmers Siva Sridhar and Shrungi Bandekar for their top spot on the medals tally as both accounted for 13 of their 15 golds won so far. The duo emerged the best male and female swimmers of the Games with eight and five golds to their names respectively. Siva, in fact, finished with 11 medals to go with the seven he had won in the last edition at home.

There were other success stories in the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) stadium pool at Gautambuddh Nagar as well with the likes of Aneesh Gowda of Christ University (deemed) picking up four golds and seven medals whereas Shristi Upadhyay, Preetha V, Rohit Benedicton and Danush Suresh also picked up three golds.

GU, Kottayam, Savitribai Phule Pune University, dominate Athletics ****************************************************** The Mahatma Gandhi Public University (MGU), Kottayam and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) dominated the first day of the athletics competition, Yoonus' record notwithstanding, picking up as many as two each of the 10 golds on offer.

Gurindervir Singh however picked up the prized men's 100m gold for his Guru Kashi University, completing the dash in 10.57secs. The fastest woman of the Games title was picked up by Avantika Santosh Narali of Savitribai Phule Pune University, who won the women's 100m in a time of 11.68secs.

Kottayam's golds came through Manoop M in the men's 400m hurdles and K.M. Srikanth in the men's long jump while Shivechha Patil won the women's 1500m to give SPPU a second gold on the track.

Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot win medals in shooting ************************************** At Delhi's Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range, India's international shooters continued to shine as Manu Bhaker won the women's 25m pistol team gold while Sarabjot won the men's 10m air pistol team gold as well as a silver in the individual event. Abhidnya Ashok Patil of Maharashtra won the women's 25m pistol individual event while Kamaljeet won the men's 10m air pistol gold.

GNDU pick up two wrestling golds **************************** The GNDU's presence in the top three can be attributed to their success at the Wrestling mat in Varanasi's IIT-BHU indoor stadium. They won two golds on the day and have picked up a total of five gold, five silver and one bronze from the sport so far. Their winners today were Rajni in the women's 76kg category and Priya in the women's 67kg category.

