HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): 1350 ZVEREV ADVANCES

Alexander Zverev earned a 7-6 (6) 7-6 (0) 6-1 first-round win over South African Lloyd Harris on his return to Roland Garros a year after sustaining a serious ankle injury during his semi-final against eventual champion Rafa Nadal. The German will next face Slovakia's Alex Molcan, who saw off home hope Hugo Gaston in straight sets earlier.

1328 GAUFF SURVIVES SCARE AGAINST MASAROVA Last year's finalist Coco Gauff shook off an error-strewn opening set and found her footing to overcome Spaniard Rebeka Masarova 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Norway's fourth seed Casper Ruud, runner-up last year, eased to a 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer in the first round as he bids to reach a second straight Paris final. 1110 JABEUR STORMS PAST BRONZETTI

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who suffered a shock first-round exit last year, made a strong start to her campaign as the seventh seed cruised to a 6-4 6-1 win over Lucia Bronzetti of Italy. 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 16 degrees Celsius.

