HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Wednesday (times GMT): 1330 KASATKINA WINS IN STYLE

Daria Kasatkina, a semi-finalist at last year's French Open, moved into the third round with a 6-3 6-4 win against Czech Marketa Vondrousova, which included a spectacular tweener that will likely go down as one of the shots of the tournament. "It's fun to watch, but to play against Marketa is very tough," Kasatkina said. "Physically it was a big battle, the second set was so tough."

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the third round of the French Open for the fifth straight time with a clinical 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 win over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in two hours and 16 minutes. 1056 SVITOLINA ADVANCES AFTER COMEBACK WIN, OSTAPENKO OUT

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, a three-time French Open quarter-finalist, advanced to the third round after recovering from a set down to clinch a 2-6 6-3 6-1 victory over Storm Hunter. Elsewhere, 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko crashed out following a 6-3 1-6 6-2 defeat by American Peyton Stearns.

1038 PEGULA THROUGH, GIORGI RETIRES HURT Third seed Jessica Pegula went through to the third round after her opponent Camila Giorgi was forced to withdraw due to injury after dropping the first set 6-2.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius.

Novak Djokovic will play his second-round match later today. The Serbian has found himself at the centre of a political storm after he wrote on a camera lens that Kosovo was "the heart of Serbia".

