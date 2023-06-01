Left Menu

Gael Monfils withdraws from French Open with wrist injury

A thrilling five-set victory took a toll on Gael Monfils, whose withdrawal from the French Open handed No. 6 Holger Rune a walkover to the third round.The 36-year-old Frenchman said he has a strained left wrist and cant continue.He battled Sebastian Baez for nearly four hours on Court Philippe Chatrier before beating the Argentine 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in a first-round match that ended at 1218 a.m. local time Wednesday.The victory was Monfils first at tour level this year, as the veteran was coming back from heel surgery.Actually, physically, Im quite fine.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 09:06 IST
"Actually, physically, I'm quite fine. But I had the problem with my wrist that I cannot solve," he said. "The doctor say was not good to play with that type of injury. Yesterday was actually very risky, and then today definitely say I should stop." Monfils reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2008 and made it to the quarterfinals on three other occasions.

