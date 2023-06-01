Former Bengaluru FC coach Naushad Moosa joins NorthEast United FC

Former Bengaluru FC coach Naushad Moosa has joined NorthEast United FC as Indian assistant coach, head coach of the reserve team and head of youth development, the club announced on Thursday.

Moosa who worked at Bengaluru FC in a similar capacity and delivered positive results for the youth teams and will team up with Mandar Tamhane who joined the club as CEO last month.

"I'm excited to take up this opportunity at NorthEast United, as I believe it is a great challenge for me at this stage in my career as a coach. The foundation of many teams in the country are built around players from this region and I am excited about the talent we can find both for NorthEast United and for the Indian Football Team in the future," Moosa told the club's official website after taking up the role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)