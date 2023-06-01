Left Menu

Former Bengaluru FC coach Naushad Moosa joins NorthEast United FC

Moosa who worked at Bengaluru FC in a similar capacity and delivered positive results for the youth teams and will team up with Mandar Tamhane who joined the club as CEO last month.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:36 IST
Former Bengaluru FC coach Naushad Moosa joins NorthEast United FC
Naushad Moosa (Image: Twitter/ NorthEast United FC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bengaluru FC coach Naushad Moosa has joined NorthEast United FC as Indian assistant coach, head coach of the reserve team and head of youth development, the club announced on Thursday.

Moosa who worked at Bengaluru FC in a similar capacity and delivered positive results for the youth teams and will team up with Mandar Tamhane who joined the club as CEO last month.

"I'm excited to take up this opportunity at NorthEast United, as I believe it is a great challenge for me at this stage in my career as a coach. The foundation of many teams in the country are built around players from this region and I am excited about the talent we can find both for NorthEast United and for the Indian Football Team in the future," Moosa told the club's official website after taking up the role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023