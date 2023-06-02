HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open on Friday (times GMT): 1457 SABALENKA SKIPS PRESS CONFERENCE

World number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus skipped her post-match press conference on Friday citing mental health reasons, after she was asked to comment on the war in Ukraine on Wednesday following her second-round win. "I should be able to feel safe when I do interviews with the journalists after my matches," Sabalenka said in an interview with tournament organisers.

"For my own mental health and well-being, I have decided to take myself out of this situation today, and the tournament has supported me in this decision." READ MORE:

Belarusian Sabalenka refuses to comment on Ukraine war 1410 SONEGO UPSETS RUBLEV

Italian Lorenzo Sonego upset seventh seed Andrey Rublev 5-7 0-6 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the French Open for a second time. 1259 KHACHANOV DOWNS KOKKINAKIS IN FOUR SETS

Men's 11th-seed Karen Khachanov beat Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in four sets, winning 6-4 6-1 3-6 7-6(5). 1252 SABALENKA DISPATCHES RAKHIMOVA IN STRAIGHT SETS

Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka moved into the fourth round of the French Open with a clinical 6-2 6-2 win over Russian Kamilla Rakhimova in an hour and seven minutes. 1211 KASATKINA ON BEATING 21-YEAR-OLD PEYTON STEARNS

"I had one thought today during the match. She was on the other side, and I had exactly the picture of me, five or six years ago playing (Simona) Halep on Suzanne Lenglen being 22 years old and super nervous," Kasatkina told reporters. "Now it's reversed. So that was a little bit of a weird feeling..."

1124 MERTENS UPSETS PEGULA World number three Jessica Pegula became the highest-ranked player in the women's draw to exit the tournament after a 6-1 6-3 loss to Belgium's Elise Mertens in the third round.

1005 KASATKINA BREEZES INTO FOURTH ROUND Ninth seed Daria Kasatkina made light work of Peyton Stearns in their third-round match, dispatching the American 6-0 6-1 in just under an hour.

She will face Russian compatriot Anna Blinkova or Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who play later, for a place in the quarter-finals. 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°F). In the day session, Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka will play their respective matches on Court Philippe-Chatrier before Novak Djokovic.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes centre stage in the night session.

