Motor racing-Wehrlein wins first of two Jakarta Formula E races

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein won the first of two all-electric Formula E races in Jakarta on Saturday to revive his title ambitions. The German's third win of the season left him two points behind Envision Racing's New Zealander Nick Cassidy at the top of the championship after 10 of 16 races.

Cassidy has 128 points, Wehrlein 126 and Britain's Jake Dennis 114. "The last couple of races we were not where we wanted to be, hadn't scored the points we wanted, and qualifying was an issue for us," said Wehrlein. "Today with P3 (third) we qualified in the best position so far this season."

Avalanche Andretti's Dennis finished second with Maserati's Maximilian Guenther third after starting on pole position. DS Penske team mates Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne were fourth and fifth with Maserati's Edoardo Mortara sixth.

