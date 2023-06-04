Left Menu

Tennis-On court of pain, Zverev rediscovers his joie de vivre in Paris

A year to the day after suffering a freak injury at Roland Garros, Alexander Zverev fought his way into the fourth round of the French Open, having rediscovered his joie de vivre in a thrilling match against his friend Frances Tiafoe on Saturday. The German let out a huge scream after wrapping up a 3-6 7-6(3) 6-1 7-6(5) under the lights on Court Philippe Chatrier, with both players entertaining the crowd throughout.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 04:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 04:52 IST
Tennis-On court of pain, Zverev rediscovers his joie de vivre in Paris

A year to the day after suffering a freak injury at Roland Garros, Alexander Zverev fought his way into the fourth round of the French Open, having rediscovered his joie de vivre in a thrilling match against his friend Frances Tiafoe on Saturday.

The German let out a huge scream after wrapping up a 3-6 7-6(3) 6-1 7-6(5) under the lights on Court Philippe Chatrier, with both players entertaining the crowd throughout. Playing in the same arena where the German had suffered torn ligaments in his ankle a year ago -- an injury that ruled him out of action for several months - Zverev proved on Saturday that he was now back to full fitness.

It was only in February that he said he was finally playing pain free. "Today marks one year... I know that It's been the hardest year of my life," Zverev said on court.

"I love tennis more than anything. I love tennis not because of money or fame but for the game, to play in front of you guys," he added in a front of the late-night crowd who had stayed on to cheer the players even though they risked missing the last metro home. "Having that (tennis) stolen away from me made me unhappy. But now it's going to be a fun second week for me."

Zverev next faces Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. For almost four hours, Zverev had to dig deep against 12th seed Tiafoe, his 'best friend on the tour'.

"Against Frances it's easy, we know each others' tactics. I try to take the eye contact away because when he has that smile on his face he's one the best players in the world," the 22nd seeded German said. "He's my best friend on the tour but on the court I try to take that away. He knows that, I know that, it's all good after the match."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023