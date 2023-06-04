Left Menu

Rallying-Neuville takes his first win of the season in Sardinia

Neuville beat team mate Esapekka Lappi by 33 seconds after the final day's four stages, with Toyota's championship leader Kalle Rovanpera finishing a distant third and the Finn's team mate Elfyn Evans fourth. Rovanpera leads Neuville by 25 points after six of 13 rounds, with Kenya's Safari Rally next up on June 22-25.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 18:33 IST
Rallying-Neuville takes his first win of the season in Sardinia

Thierry Neuville won the Rally of Italy/Sardinia in a Hyundai one-two on Sunday, with the Belgian's first victory of the season lifting him from fifth to second in the world championship. Neuville beat team mate Esapekka Lappi by 33 seconds after the final day's four stages, with Toyota's championship leader Kalle Rovanpera finishing a distant third and the Finn's team mate Elfyn Evans fourth.

Rovanpera leads Neuville by 25 points after six of 13 rounds, with Kenya's Safari Rally next up on June 22-25. "We came here with the belief that we could fight for victory but the first day was challenging and we lost a bit of time," said Neuville.

"It's the first victory for the team this year, it's a one-two, and the first time for our team principal (Cyril Abiteboul) as well. Craig (Breen) is in our memories as well. We wanted the win in Croatia but we got it now." Hyundai's Irish driver Breen died in a crash during testing for the Croatian round in April.

The win was the 18th of Neuville's career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023