Asia Cup Archery Stage 3: A new look Indian team featuring 16 members will be in action

The archery competition will take place over six days at the Bukit Gombak ActiveSG Stadium.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 22:25 IST
Asia Cup Archery Stage 3: A new look Indian team featuring 16 members will be in action
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
A 16-member Indian contingent will compete in the Asia Cup 2023 archery stage 3 in Singapore, which will start on June 5 and end on June 10, as per Olympics.com. The archery competition will take place over six days at the Bukit Gombak ActiveSG Stadium.

Eight Indians, four men and four women, will compete in the recurve events at the Asia Cup 2023 archery stage 3. The remaining eight, four men and four women, will compete in the compound category. Pragati is in the roster for the Singapore leg after being a member of India's gold-medal-winning compound women's team in the previous stage in Tashkent. Parth Salunke, who was a member of the gold medal-winning squad in the 2021 youth championships, will also compete.

The first stage of the Asia Cup 2023 archery competition was conducted in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, in March. Indian archers took home ten medals, including five gold, four silver, and one bronze. Last month, Tashkent hosted the second stage of the continental event. The Indian archery team finished the leg with 14 medals, including seven gold medals, five silver medals, and two bronze medals in compound and recurve events.

Over 200 archers from 22 Asian countries will compete in the Singapore event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

