NBA Finals 2023: Denver Nuggets take on Miami Heat in Game 2

Denver Nuggets defeated Miami Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of the NBA Final played at the Ball Arena in Denver last Friday

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 23:33 IST
Nikola Jokic during the first match against Miami Heat (Twitter: Photo/nuggets). Image Credit: ANI
Denver Nuggets are set to face Miami Heat for the second time in game 2 at the Ball Arena in Denver on Monday. Denver Nuggets defeated Miami Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of the NBA Final played at the Ball Arena in Denver last Friday.

Miami Heat are looking to make a comeback with the win against Nuggets. While, Nuggets who played brilliant attacking play, are at an advantage in the seven-game playoff series. To win the NBA Championship both the teams are required to win four matches in the series. Denver Nuggets have already won one match.

The final score of Game 1 was 104-93. Denver Nuggets player, Nikola Jokic scored 27 points with 10 rebounds and 14 assists. Jamal Murray scored 26 points with six rebounds and 10 assists. Aaron Gordon netted 16 points with six rebounds and one assist. Micheal Porter Junior got 14 points with 13 rebounds and one assist.

Miami Heat's player, Jimmy Butler scored 13 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Bam Adebayo scored 26 points with 13 rebounds and five assists. Gabe Vincent netted 19 points with two rebounds and five assists. Haywood Highsmith scored 18 points with two rebounds. Denver Nuggets are leading Miami Heat 1-0 in NBA Finals 2023 as they face each other again for the second time on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

