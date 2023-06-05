HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open on Monday (times GMT): 1552 GAUFF DEFEATS SCHMIEDLOVA

Last year's runner-up American Coco Gauff, seeded sixth, advanced to the quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-2 win over Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. READ MORE:

Ruud rumbles into French Open quarter-finals Jabeur feels the love in bid for first major title

PREVIEW-Roland Garros bracing for Svitolina v Sabalenka clash French Open order of play on Tuesday

Jabeur swats aside Pera to move into French Open quarter-finals French Open order of play on Monday

Djokovic, Alcaraz on track for French Open showdown, Sabalenka snubs press again Sabalenka survives first set implosion to overcome Stephens

Tsitsipas says Alcaraz 'biggest obstacle' ahead of quarter-final showdown Last 'French' player Svitolina soaks up Roland Garros love

Wrecking ball Alcaraz swings into French Open quarter-finals Tsitsipas blasts past Ofner to make French Open quarter-finals

Records are good but now it's about the next step says Djokovic Svitolina returns to French Open quarter-finals by downing Kasatkina

French Open night sessions come under sustained fire Popular singer Zemfira spotted in Russian player's box at French Open

1356 RUUD OVERCOMES JARRY Fourth seed Casper Ruud of Norway, last year's runner-up, was given a tough battle by Chile's Nicolas Jarry before winning their fourth-round match 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5.

1259 HADDAD MAIA EARNS COMEBACK WIN IN MARATHON CONTEST Brazilian 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia recovered from a set and two breaks down to clinch a 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5 victory over unseeded Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo in three hours and 51 minutes - making it the longest WTA match of the season.

Haddad Maia advances to the quarter-finals, where she will face seventh-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur. 1009 JABEUR THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS

Tunisian Jabeur made light work of Bernarda Pera in their fourth-round match, beating the American 6-3 6-1 in just over an hour. 0906 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (70°F). Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud and Coco Gauff play on Court Philippe-Chatrier before Alexander Zverev faces Grigor Dimitrov in the night session.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek takes centre stage on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in the day session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)