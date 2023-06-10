Day 4: Kohli batting at 44 as India score 164/3 in pursuit of 444

Virat Kohli remained undefeated on 44 as India reached 164 for 3 at stumps on fourth day after Australia set a huge 444-run target in the final of the World Test Championship here on Saturday.

Kohli and first innings hero Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting) added 71 runs for the fourth wicket as India need to score 280 runs in 90 overs on the final day. Shubman Gill (18), skipper Rohit Sharma (43) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) were the Indian batters dismissed.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 280 for 8 with Alex Care scoring 66 not out and Ravindra Jadeja taking three wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia: 469 and 270 for 8 declared in 84.3 overs (Alex Carey 66 not out, Mitchell Starc 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/58).

India: 296 and 164 for 3 (Rohit Sharma 43, Virat Kohli 44 batting; Scott Boland 1/38, Nathan Lyon 1/32).

