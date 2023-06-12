Left Menu

UAE name 15-man squad for upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced their 15-member squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe which is set to begin on June 18.

UAE cricket team celebrating their win. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced their 15-member squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe which is set to begin on June 18. UAE featured in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Offs in Namibia earlier this year. During that tournament, they secured the second position.

This result was enough for them to seal a spot for the CWC Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe this month. If they manage to enjoy a successful tournament, then it will open the gates of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India for UAE. The team have announced a 15-member squad for the Qualifier. Mohammad Waseem will lead the side, and along with him veteran players like Asif Khan, Zahoor Khan and Rohan Mustafa have also made their way into the squad.

Asif made headlines in March, when he slammed a 41-ball hundred against Nepal, which was also the fourth-fastest hundred in ODI cricket. He was also the leading run-scorer in the Qualifier Play-offs, as she struck 296 runs at a batting average of 59.2. The medium-pacer Zahoor was UAE's most successful bowler during the CWC Playoffs in Namibia, during which he picked 10 wickets at an average of 23.3.

UAE are placed in Group B of the Qualifier, where they will face Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka and Scotland. UAE Squad: Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed. (ANI)

