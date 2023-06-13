Left Menu

Uruguay win FIFA U-20 World Cup

The final match seemed to be heading towards a draw but Uruguay's Luciano Rodriguez scored in the 86th minute of the match to win the title for his team

Uruguay celebrating after winning the title (Trophy: Photo/FIFAcom). Image Credit: ANI
Uruguay defeated Italy 1-0 in the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Monday at the Diego Maradona stadium. The final match seemed to be heading towards a draw but Uruguay's Luciano Rodriguez scored in the 86th minute of the match to win the title for his team.

It was Uruguay's third appearance in the under-20 final after losing in 1997 to Argentina and on penalties in 2013 to France. Uruguay have won two senior World Cups and two men's Olympic football golds.

It was Italy's first final in a competition that started in 1977 and was dominated by South American teams. Argentina have won six times and Brazil five times. Uruguay took a total of 15 shots out of which four were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 46 per cent. They completed a total of 299 passes with an accuracy of 60 per cent.

Italy took three shots and none were on target. Their possession of the ball during the match was 54 per cent. They completed a total of 361 passes with an accuracy of 70 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

