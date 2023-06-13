Left Menu

Squash World Cup: India off to flying start, beat Hong Kong 4-0

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:11 IST
Squash World Cup: India off to flying start, beat Hong Kong 4-0

Second-seeded India began their campaign in the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup here on Tuesday with a 4-0 win over Hong Kong-China in a Pool B match.

Top-seeded Egypt had earlier in the day brushed aside the challenge of Australia, winning 4-0.

In the India-Hong Kong encounter, Abhay Singh got the host team off to a winning start, beating Chung Yat Long 7-2, 7-3, 7-6 while the experienced Joshna Chinappa increased the advantage with a straight-forward victory over Heylie Fung, beating her opponent 7-1, 7-5, 7-6 in just 20 minutes.

Speaking after his match, Abhay Singh said, ''I was a bit nervous at the start. It's a big crowd, you're playing at home and you want to start well! I think I did pretty well and I'm happy with that!'' Saurav Ghosal made it 3-0 but after facing some resistance from To Yu Ling the Indian star dropped the opening game 5-7 before rallying to take the next three 7-2, 7-5, 7-1.

In the fourth and final match, Tanvi Khanna bounced back strongly after losing the first two games to beat Tse Yee Lam Toby 5-7, 6-7, 7-1, 7-4, 7-3 in 26 minutes to seal an emphatic 4-0 margin.

India faces South Africa on Wednesday in Pool B, with the No.7 seeds going down 3-1 to No.3 seeds Japan in the opening tie of the day.

In the day's second tie, top seeds Egypt showed their class as they shut out Australia.

Karim El Hammamy bounced back from a troubled start in the opening match, with the world No.42 taken by surprise by the intensity of Australia's Nicolas Calvert, who played the fast conditions better in the opener to take the first game 7-5.

El Hammamy, however, recovered quickly, dominating the rest of the contest with a pair of 7-3 wins, which came on either side of a brutal bagel, the first of the World Cup.

Results: Pool B: Japan (3rd seed) beat South Africa (7) 3-1 (Tomotaka Endo beat Jean-Pierre Brits 7-4, 1-7, 2-7, 7-3, 7-5; Satomi Watanabe beat Lizelle Muller 7-2, 7-1, 7-2; Ryunosuke Tsukue beat Dewald van Niekerk 4-7, 7-5, 7-5, 7-3; Akari Midorikawa lost to Hayley Ward 7-5 5-7 1-7 2-7).

India (2) beat Hong Kong, China 4-0 (Abhay Singh beat Chung Yat Long 7-2, 7-3, 7-6; Joshna Chinappa beat Heylie Fung 7-1, 7-5, 7-5; Saurav Ghosal beat To Yu Ling 5-7, 7-2, 7-5, 7-1; Tanvi Khanna beat Tse Yee Lam Toby 3-2: 5-7, 6-7, 7-1, 7-4, 7-3).

Pool A: Egypt (1) beat Australia (5) 4-0 (Karim El Hammamy beat Nicholas Calvert 5-7, 7-3, 7-0, 7-3; Fayrouz Aboelkheir beat Jessica Turnbull 5-7, 7-4, 7-4, 7-4; Aly Abou Eleinen beat Joseph White 3-0: 7-1, 7-6, 7-2; Kenzy Ayman beat Alexandra Haydon 7-5, 7-3, 7-4).

Malaysia (4) beat Colombia (8) 3-1 (Sai Hung Ong beat Alfonso Marroquin 7-2, 7-3, 7-4; Aira Azman beat Laura Tovar 5-7, 7-0, 7-3, 7-1; Darren Pragasam beat Felipe Tovar 7-2, 7-2, 7-2; Xin Ying Yee lost to Catalina Pelaez 6-7, 6-7, 7-2, 5-7).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023