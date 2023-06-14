Left Menu

MOC approves Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi's proposal to train in USA

The Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalists would be training at St. Louis's SQUAT University under Aron Horschig and working on their rehabilitation and strength training process ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 06:20 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 06:20 IST
Mirabai Chanu. (Photo- Mirabai Chanu Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in the recent meeting approved the foreign training camp for Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi's proposal to train in St. Louis, USA, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. The Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalists would be training at St. Louis's SQUAT University under Aron Horschig and working on their rehabilitation and strength training process ahead of the upcoming Asian Games, according to the release by MYAS.

During their 65 days foreign training camp, the duo will be accompanied by Indian Chief Coach Vijay Sharma and their physiotherapist Tesneem Zayyad. The government will cover their Air travel expenses, boarding and lodging cost, medical insurance, local transportation cost, gym expenses and doctor's consultation cost among other expenses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

